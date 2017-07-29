ACL tear doesn't stop man from completing the Bix Race

More than 40 people were around Bix runner Bob Beardsley as he participated in the 2017 Bix7 race.

Family and friends supported Beardsley by cheering him on as he crutched and rode in a wheelchair down the road.

Beardsley said missing The Bix was no option after hurting himself at the gym, tearing his ACL.

“I was running an obstacle course and I slipped on a wall and I jumped down instead of stepping down,” said Beardsley.

“He's very committed and we knew he would be tough when he got hurt but so we knew he would want to do the Bix,” said Beardsley daughter Kendall.

Beardsley said even though he does not like to run, The Bix is a tradition he cannot let go of.

“I only run because I haven't missed in 36 years, so I continue to run the Bix and other than that if it wasn't for cross fit I wouldn't do any running. So far it’s by far the best and funnest race… not my fastest.” said Beardsley.

Family and friends supported Bob by wearing green tie dye “Bix With Bob” t-shirts with the number 36 on the back. Beardsley said seeing all of them was the push to keep going.

“I usually get yelled at by people that I know, this year I got yelled at by people I didn't know so it was very very fun. It turned out I had a lot more people there than I expected, all my friends turned out... it was awesome,” said Beardsley.

The family said seeing Bob make it to the finish line was worth it.

“We’ve lived in the Quad Cities for about 8 years now so finding our gym has been life changing. This is not our friends, it's our family,” said Kendall Beardsley.

The family said they are looking forward to continuing the “Bix with Bob” t-shirts for the 2018 Bix Race.

Beardsley should be off of his crutches and in a brace within the next two weeks. The physical therapist said he’s ahead of schedule in his recovery.

