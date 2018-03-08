Teen convicted of mutilating puppy could spend up to 8 years in prison

The teen convicted of slashing an 8-week old puppy's throat could spend anywhere from 3-8 years in prison. Thursday, 17-year-old Damien Ingram was convicted of animal torture and aggravated cruelty in a Henry County courtroom. Back in July, a puppy, later named Thor was found with five slash marks to his throat and left for dead. According to police, Ingram admitted to the incident. Defense attorney, Jacob Hoelscher, said Ingram thought the dog had mange and wanted to put Thor out of his misery.

"Mr. Ingram acted in such a manner to prevent further suffering for the puppy."

However, Judge Terry Patton argued what happened in inexcusable.

"The defendant's explanation as to why he did this is not believable, it's not reasonable, it defies common sense and is contradicted by the other evidence."

According to the Illinois General Assembly's website, Ingram could spend up to 8 years in prison for his actions. His sentencing is set for May 8.