UPDATE: Davenport man sentenced to life for the murder of his parents

UPDATE: Sean Freese was given two sentences of life in prison without parole.

The prosecution read emotional statements from the victim's family in the courtroom today.

Freese declined to give his own statement.

Both Freese children, who were not in attendance, had written statements about the "inner torture" the whole ordeal has been.

Scott County Attorney Mike Walton says this is something the family may truly never get over, but the sentencing provides an opportunity to close this chapter.

"They can move on," Walton says. "It's been over a year so I'm sure they'll never get over this and I think their statements clearly said that it's an everyday thing but at least the criminal case is completed."

Judge John Telleen took note of the lack of remorse Freese showed throughout the trial. He also called this crime "violent and senseless."

Freese can appeal the sentencing and would have thirty days to do so.

-----------------------

Original:

A Davenport man convicted of two counts of first-degree murder is scheduled for sentencing in Scott County Court Wednesday.

21-year-old Sean Freese was convicted in the killings of his parents, Kevin and Donna Freese.

The sentencing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

Freese is facing a mandatory sentence of life in prison.