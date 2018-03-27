Man dies after Columbus Junction vehicle pursuit and stand off

What began as a disturbance at a residence in Columbus Junction turned into a car chase and standoff with the Louisa County Sheriff's Office on March 26th.

The Sheriff's office received a call about a disturbance at a residence, approximately 5 minutes later the caller stated that Cody France of Muscatine, Iowa had fired several rounds at her with a semi-automatic handgun.

France left the scene in a Toyota sports utility vehicle, reaching speeds of approximately 80 miles per hour. The Iowa State Patrol was able to deploy tire deflation sticks, deflating one of the front tires. France's vehicle came to rest in a farm field northeast of Fredonia.

Deputies tried to establish communication with France, a tactical team approached the vehicle and found France deceased in the front seat. It was determined that France died from a self-inflicted gun wound.There were no other injuries or casualties. The investigation is still ongoing.