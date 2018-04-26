Man dies after falling from fair ride he was conducting safety check on

A person died at a fair in Alabama while inspecting a ride.

According to the county coroner, a 45-year-old man fell while conducting a safety check of the "Ring of Fire' ride at the fair.

According to local police, the man, who was an employee, was asked to do the inspection by the operator of the ride.

Officers say the man was a quarter of the way up the ride when he fell. The victim has not been identified, but officials can confirm he is from Belarus, a country between Poland and Russia.

The coroner said the ride was not operating when the man fell, and there was no one in the line at the time of the incident.

The fair remained open through the accident and is expected to be open again today.