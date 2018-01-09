UPDATE: Authorities have yet to determine why man who died was on Lake Delhi ice

A man has died after his vehicle plunged through an eastern Iowa lake. And the Delaware County Sheriff's Office hasn't determined yet why Alex Salow, 23, was on the ice in an SUV.

The hole in ice on Lake Delhi in Delaware County where authorities said a man died when vehicle he was in broke through the ice on January 9, 2018. (Dave Franzman/KCRG-TV9)

Authorities say the call came in early Monday afternoon about a vehicle under the ice south of the Bailey's Ford Park area. Rescuers found the 23-year-old Salow inside in eight feet of water.

John LeClere, Delaware County Sheriff, says the vehicle might have gone through the ice sometime Sunday evening. But it was Monday before someone noticed a large hole in the ice.

"The reporting party saw the tracks across the lake. He walked over to the broken ice and saw the vehicle in the water," LeClere said.

The sheriff says investigators lowered a camera to discover the victim inside. A diver and crane were used to pull the vehicle from the water.

LeClere says investigators can't say for certain why Salow was out on the ice in a vehicle. But the sheriff says there were circular tracks on the snow and a witness the day before had seen a vehicle doing "doughnuts" or spinning and sliding around on the ice just downstream. The sheriff says investigators haven't confirmed yet if it was the same vehicle.

Both the sheriff and nearby residents say the ice where the vehicle went through is thinner because a spring enters the lake at that point.

"The warmer water from a spring feeding into the river would have kept the water temperature a little higher so the ice would not have been as thick at that point," the sheriff said.

John Staack who delivers mail in the area saw all the activity Monday.

"I talked to one guy who lives down here and he said they don't usually go on the water there because the ice is a lot thinner," Staack said.

People living nearby and the sheriff confirmed that the victim was a Delhi volunteer firefighter.

One snowmobiler told TV9 she measured the ice depth at the accident scene recently and saw it was five inches deep.

The Iowa DNR says that is enough for fishing on the ice but not safe for utility vehicles or anything heavier.