Police: Man dresses as woman to rob Davenport motel

Police say a man dressed as a woman when he robbed a motel last November.

On Wednesday, November 8, 2017, around 9:33 p.m., officers were called to the Super 8 Motel, 301 Jason Way, in reference to an armed robbery.

Police say Kendrick Divon Rudd had entered the motel dressed as a woman carrying a baby carrier. He showed what looked like a shot gun, from under a blanket covering a baby carrier and demanded money.

Police say Rudd was given a bank bag with money from an office behind the front counter and then he fled on foot.

After an investigation, he was charged with robbery first degree.