Man drives into graveside service, injuring 12 in SC

UPDATE: An investigator says a man who drove his car into mourners at a South Carolina graveside had a grudge against the state mental health agency where the woman being buried worked.

At James Kester's bond hearing Thursday, he told a judge he was mad because the Department of Mental Health kept him from seeing his daughter for 600 days.

Media outlets reported Columbia Police investigator William Hilton said Kester noticed Margaret Livingston's obituary mentioned she worked at the agency.

Cousin Tammy Altman was at the funeral and said Kester just hit the gas and looked like he was trying to turn around to hit more mourners when his car stopped Wednesday at Greenlawn Cemetery in Columbia.

Kester faces 12 counts of attempted murder. His bond was set at $5 million.

ORIGINAL: Authorities say a man who drove into a graveside service at a South Carolina cemetery has been charged with 12 counts of attempted murder.

Columbia Police said on Twitter that they haven't figured out why 64-year-old James Kester ran over people at Wednesday's service at Greenlawn Cemetery.

Authorities say 12 people were struck. Columbia Police Deputy Chief Melron Kelly says most appeared to suffer only bruises and none of the injuries looked serious.

Television footage showed a car stopped in the middle of dozens of graves.

Kester was in jail awaiting a bond hearing. It wasn't known if he had a lawyer or whether he had any connection to the graveside service.