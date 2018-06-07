Man driving stolen vehicle flees accident in Davenport, witnesses detain him

An 18-year-old man is in custody after police say he was involved in a car crash while driving a stolen vehicle.

Jeremiah Cruz has been identified by multiple witnesses, including the driver who owns the car that was stolen.

A 2013 Volkswagon Jetta was reported stolen from the EZ Stop convenience store yesterday on Brady Street. That stolen Jetta was then involved in a two-car accident.

Officers arrived to the accident at the intersection of Division Street and West 36th Street. Witnesses told police that Cruz allegedly was the sole occupant of the stolen Jetta. They also said Cruz retrieved items from the car after the crash and ran on foot. Police say witnesses chased after Cruz and detained him until police arrived where they were able to detain him.

The daughter of the woman who was driving the other vehicle involved tells TV-6 she is doing okay today but is feeling sore.

A record through NCIC showed Cruz did not have a valid driver license.

Cruz is being charged with Leaving the Scene of Injury Accident, No Driver's License and 2nd-degree theft, a felony.