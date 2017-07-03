Man drowns in attempt to rescue boy from Lake Michigan

A Chicago man has died after trying to rescue an 11-year-old who fell from a small motorboat into Lake Michigan.

Authorities say James R. Hammond was about 100 yards offshore on Monday when he jumped into the lake to save the boy. Two young girls were in the 15-foot boat when the incident occurred.

Chicago Park District lifeguards at the 63rd Street beach on the South Side were able to save the boy, who was wearing a life jacket. However, the man went under.

A helicopter crew eventually found the submerged man.

Authorities say the 31-year-old Hammond was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The 11-year-old was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.