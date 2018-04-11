Man escapes from Work Release, then commits several crimes

A Work Release Escapee was arrested Wednesday afternoon for crimes he committed after his escape. 22 year-old James Edward Hawkins Jr. was arrested Wednesday afternoon on six charges including 2nd Degree Burglary, 1st Degree Theft, using a juvenile to commit a crime, WRC Hold; all felonies, and Voluntary Absence; a misdemeanor.

According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, on September 22, 2017 Hawkins did not return to his Work Release Program. Then – according to the affidavit obtained by TV-6, on January 11, 2018 deputies responded to Parkview, Iowa for reports of several vehicle burglaries. In total, 11 residences were hit. Plus, Hawkins and two juveniles stole a Ford Fusion and a Ford F-150. Surveillance video showed the three entering a victim’s garage where there were handguns. One juvenile was identified through the video.

Scott County Sheriff's Office sent a search warrant to Facebook where they were able to gain access to the juvenile’s and Hawkin’s account. From there, they were able to identify Hawkins and the juvenile and determine they were involved in burglaries, theft of vehicles, and possession of stolen vehicles. They also showed and admitted to having handguns.

At the time of publishing, Hawkins is still in custody at the Scott County Jail. TV-6 cannot obtain access to the juveniles arrest records or their status.

