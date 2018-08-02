Man files lawsuit against Chipotle in Ohio after becoming ill, missing a day of work

More than 500 people say they got sick after eating at an Ohio Chipotle restaurant. And one of them is filing a $25,000 civil suit against the chain.

He says after he ate at the Chipotle he became ill, went to urgern care twice and had to miss a day of work.

"It's been constant since then, just feeling nausea. And I've been getting hold and cold sweats," Filip Szyller said.

Health inspectors were at the Chipotle this week and found that some pinto beans weren't being kept at the correct temperature. But they allowed the restaurant to reopen after it voluntarily closed on Monday.