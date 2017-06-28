Man found dead inside taxi cab

At approximately 3:42 a.m. Wednesday, the Iowa City, Iowa Police Department was called to the Alexis Park Inn, located at 1165 South Riverside Dr., to a report of a Yellow Cab taxi with the driver found slumped over.

Police officers found the Yellow Cab and a dead man inside of the vehicle. Officers were then informed by the caller, another Yellow Cab driver, that he went to check on the health of his associate and found him dead.

The ICPD Investigations Unit is treating the investigation as a suspicious death. The name of the man has not been released pending official identification by the Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office and notification of the family.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, or who may have been witness, is encouraged to contact the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-6800.

If this matter is determined to be a criminal act, Iowa City Area CrimeStoppers will offer a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 358-TIPS (8477) or at www.iccrimestoppers.org. All contacts are held in strict confidence and anonymity is guaranteed. Individuals providing information do not have to reveal their identity to collect a reward.