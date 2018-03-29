Man found guilty of sexual abuse of a child in Muscatine Co.

An Iowa City man has been found guilty on a charge of sexual abuse in a case involving a 9 -year-old girl.

According to the Muscatine County Attorney, 40-year-old Carlos Augusto Ramirez Lopez was found guilty of 2nd degree sexual abuse on Wed., March 28, 2018.

The incident occurred in September, 2011 and was investigated by the West Liberty Police Department. During the trial, evidence was presented that Ramirez Lopez performed a sex act against the girl.

He now faces a mandatory sentence not to exceed 25 years. He will be required to serve 17.5 years of the sentence before being eligible for parole. Once released, he will be on lifetime supervised release and be required to register as a sex offender.

Sentencing is set for May 4, 2018, at 9:00 a.m.

