Man from Rushville found dead in car, police arrest 18-year-old in connection

Police have arrested an 18-year-old in connection with a death investigation. Police say 18-year-old Dustin Finlaw of Meredosia, has become a person of interest in the death of 42-year-old Robert Utter from Rushville, Illinois.

Officials say Utter's body was found in a vehicle in Meredosia. Local police contacted the state police who requested assistance to conduct a death investigation.

Police say they arrested Finlaw on unrelated charges and he was held at the Morgan County Jail pending bond. Police say additional information and evidence was found and presented to the Morgan County State's Attorney's Office. He was charged today on three counts of 1st-degree Murder.

The ISP worked collaboratively to solve this case with the assistance of the Meredosia Police Department, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and the Morgan County State’s Attorney. The case remains an open and ongoing investigation, and no further information regarding this investigation will be released at this time.

Anyone with any information involving this incident should contact Illinois State Police District 9 at (217) 786-6677.