Man gets back at thief who took holiday decorations

A Texas man targeted by a holiday decoration thief is taking matters into his own hands.

Early on Christmas Eve, Ken Lamkin's surveillance cameras caught a man stealing roughly $400 worth of decorations from outside his home.

To get back at the thief, Lamkin had images taken from his security cameras blown up and now several of them decorate his yard.

"We printed some posters, put them up on some board, wanted to keep in the spirit of things, so we made it like a Christmas decoration," says Lamkin.

Lamkin says the thief reminded him of the story of the 'Grinch.'

So along with the six screenshot photos of the suspect, the 'Grinch' song is now playing outside Lamkin's house on repeat.

Lamkin also has a giant projector screen, playing the surveillance video of the theft on repeat.

He's hoping the suspect will eventually return the decorations, just like the 'Grinch' eventually did.