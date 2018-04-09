Man gets stuck in swamp while rescuing his German Shepherd

An East Moline family is back together a day after their German Shepherd went missing. The family tells TV-6 after their dog didn't come home after escaping the yard, they went out to look for the dog.

Early Monday morning, Tina got up to search for the dog with Duke. Tina tells TV-6 the two German Shepherds had been together since they were 6-weeks-old.

The dog's owner, Tina Moon, took their other German Shepherd, Duke to search for the missing Shepherd. Tina and her husband had been searching for the missing dog since they realized the dog had escaped.

"We keep them on a chain, she got out of her collar," Tina said.

During their search, Tina and Duke were able to locate the missing dog, who was sitting on an island surrounded by swamp water. Since she already had Duke, she didn't think she would be able to bring back both dogs so she called her husband for back-up.

The husband approached the area carefully and was able to free the dog, however, he, in turn, got stuck during the rescue, so Tina called the East Moline Fire Department to help rescue the two.

"A gentleman was looking for his dog and the dog ended up going out in the marsh area along the railroad tracks," Battalion Chief for the East Moline Fire Department Bruce Colmer said. "He found the dog and he went in to rescue the dog and actually got stuck out in the mud and the water. He was on a little island, so we sent a team out to get him and to rescue the dog."

The fire department used a raft to rescue the dog and the man, they tell TV-6 it was a safe rescue as the crew wore exposure suits to ensure safety.

We're told the husband is going well, and responding officials checked him out after being exposed to the cold water for about an hour. Battalion Chief Colmer said, "I believe he's doing okay at this time."

Tina thanks the East Moline Fire Department for what they do, and what they did for her and her family this morning. Battalion Chief Colmer tells TV-6 had Tina not been there, this story may not have been a happy one.

"This could have been a lot worse had he been by himself," Colmer said. "But his wife was with him to contact us, it would have been totally different had she not been there."

