Man hospitalized after Jo Daviess County motorcycle accident



A man was taken to the hospital after a single vehicle motorcycle accident late Monday morning. The accident happened on Highway 20, about a quarter mile west of South Evans Road, in rural Woodbine, Ill.

The call came in around 10:07 a.m. When Sheriff's Deputies arrived, they found that 64-year-old Michael T. Staben of Downers Grove, Ill. was eastbound on Highway 20 when he attempted to pass a vehicle in a no passing zone. He came upon oncoming traffic and rode his motorcycle into the ditch on the north side of the road.

When Staben left the road, he was ejected off of the motorcycle. He and the motorcycle rolled several times before coming to rest in the ditch.

Staben was taken to the hospital with unreported injuries. His condition is unknown.

Officials say he will be cited for passing in a no passing zone and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. The accident is under investigation.