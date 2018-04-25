Burlington man hospitalized after fall from tree stand

A Burlington man had to be air-lifted to University Hospitals in Iowa City after a fall from a tree stand.

I happened around 1:30 p.m. on April 24, 2018. According to the Henry County Sheriff's Office, 37-year-old Brandon Loring of Burlington, called 911 to report he had fallen from the stand in the 1200 gird of Agency Road.

Loring asked for medical assistance for unknown injuries and was transported to the University of Iowa by Med-Force helicopter.

The incident is still being investigated.

