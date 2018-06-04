Man hospitalized in Des Moines County after ATV crash

One man has been hospitalized after an ATV accident over the weekend in Des Moines County.

Police say they were called on Saturday just before 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Skunk River Road and 200th Avenue for the accident.

Arriving officers found he was riding an ATV northbound on 200th Avenue when he lost control of the ATV. Police say he then fell from the ATV as it rolled over near the ditch.

The man was treated by ambulance crews then was transported to Great River Medical Center.

There were no other injuries from this accident.