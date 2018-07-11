Man injured after assault and robbery in Davenport, police make arrest

A Davenport man has been arrested after police say he robbed someone Tuesday night.

Police were called to West 2nd Street and Gaines Street for an assault victim at 10 p.m. Upon arrival, officers say the victim said he was assaulted by several subjects and they took his backpack during the incident.

Police say 29-year-old Luis Alfaro told police he assaulted the victim before taking the victim's backpack. Alfaro was caught by police a couple of blocks near the incident and police say inside of Alfaro's pants was the victim's ID and other EBT and credit cards. Police say Alfaro was captured on a witness' cell phone leaving the scene with the backpack.

The victim had several cuts to his face and head from the assault.

Alfaro is being charged with 2nd-degree robbery, a felony and is being held on $10,000 bond.