Man injured after tire explosion at East Moline truck parts business

East Moline fire crews responded Saturday morning at about 8:50 for a report of an explosion at 2 & 92 Truck Parts. Crews arrived to find one man injured after a semi truck tire he was inflating blew up on him.

A fire official tells KWQC that the side wall of the tire failed as the worker was inflating it, leading to the explosion. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Crews say the man involved is lucky as the incident could have been much worse. No one else was injured.

