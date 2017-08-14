Man injured in accident in rural Elizabeth, Illinois

One man is hurt after an accident with injuries in Jo Daviess County this morning.

According to investigators, 41-year-old Timothy Streight was driving on Elizabeth Scales Mound Road in rural Elizabeth just after 7:00 AM when his vehicle left the road, hit a culvert, crossed a driveway and hit a power pole.

The power pole was snapped in half by his vehicle.

Once power was turned off to the power lines, Streight was removed from his vehicle by EMS and transported to the hospital for treatment.

Stregiht is charged with improper lane usage. The accident remains under investigation.

