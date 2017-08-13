One sent to hospital after motorcycle crash

Emergency officials in Jo Daviess County were notified of a motorcycle accident involving one person.

At approximately 3:46 this afternoon, Jo Daviess County 911 received a report of an accident that occurred on E. Stagecoach Trail which is 10 miles south of East Roberts Road.

When officials arrived, deputies discovered a motorcycle had overturned after hitting loose gravel.

The driver, Luciano D. Baez of Woodridge, Illinois was taken to Freeport Memorial by Warren EMS for injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.