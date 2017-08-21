Man seriously injured when motorcycle hits deer in Jo Daviess County

A man was seriously injured after his motorcycle hit a deer Sunday night on E. Stagecoach Trail. The accident happened about three quarters of a mile west of N. Gabel Lane in rural Apple River, around 8:54 p.m.

The Jo Daviess County Sherrif's Department says 52-year-old Kevin T. Smith of Saint Charles, Ill. was eastbound on E. Stagecoach Trail when his motorcycle hit the deer, causing him to loose control and overturn the bike.

Smith was flown to Madison, Wis. for treatment. His condition is unknown. The accident is under investigation.