Man involved in snowmobile accident in Moline

On Monday, January 1, 2018, just after 8 p.m. Moline Police and Fire responded to a report of a snowmobile crash with injuries near the 3700 block 69th Avenue. That's the intersection of Route 6 and 150.

Crews found a male victim and he was taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The man was the only person on the snowmobile.

Due to a snowmobile being involved, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources will be handling the investigation.

No other details are available at this time but we will update this story when new information becomes available.

