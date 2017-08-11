Backhoe accident kills rural Galena man

Officials say a man was killed after being run over by a piece of equipment he was operating. The accident happened on Tuesday, August 8, 2017 around 2:23 p.m. at 1314 S. Blackjack Road, rural Galena.

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff Department says 82-year-old James A. Kosusnik was operating an end-loader/backhoe on his property, clearing debris, when he was accidentally run over by the machine.

Kosusnik was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. An autopsy was conducted at the Stephenson County Morgue in Freeport, Ill. showed Kosusnik suffered a broken pelvis and massive internal bleeding due to the accident.