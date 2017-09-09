Iowa man killed in farming accident identified

Authorities have identified a man killed in a northeastern Iowa farm accident.

The Allamakee County Sheriff's Office says 55-year-old Richard Weber was killed when he was caught in a piece of farm equipment. Another person, identified as 52-year-old Christopher Weber, was seriously injured when he, too, became caught in the forage wagon.

The accident occurred around 2 p.m. Thursday about 5 miles (8 kilometers) west-northwest of Lansing.

The sheriff's office says Richard Weber died at the scene. Christopher Weber was flown to a La Crosse, Wisconsin, hospital for treatment.

It was not clear how the two men are related.