One man is dead after being hit by a car in rural Rock Falls.

It happened at about 12:55 a.m. on Wednesday, July 19, 2017. Whiteside County Deputies responded to the area of Illinois Route 40 and Thome Rd.

A 2017 Toyota Corolla was traveling northbound on Route 40 when it hit the man. He was transported to CGH Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

He is identified as 55-year-old David Tadlock of Rock Falls.

The crash remains under investigation.