Man living illegally in U.S. sentenced after using false identification documents

A 34-year-old man who illegally came back to the U.S. after being deported, and then used fake documents to get a job has been sentenced to over two months in federal prison.

On September 5 Emmanuel Santos-Diaz, a citizen of Mexico who was living illegally in Hampton was sentenced after pleading guilty on July 17 to one count of unlawful use of identification documents and one count of illegal reentry into the U.S.

While pleading guilty in July, Santos-Diaz admitted he was deported from the U.S. in February 2003 and he illegally reentered without permission from the U.S. government.

He also admitted to used a fraudulent Social Security card and green card when he filled out an employment form on March 30, 2015, at a business in Clear Lake.

Santos-Diez used a Social Security account number that belonged to a U.S. citizen and the Alien Registration number on the green card was issued to a different person.

Santos-Diaz was arrested by immigration agents at a job site in Hampton on June 6 after a woman from Arkansas contacted the Clear Lake Police Department in May 2018 complaining someone was using her Social Security number in Iowa so she was being denied benefits.

Santos-Diaz was previously charged with forgery and operating while intoxicated in Franklin County.

He was sentenced to 73 days in prison and will also have to serve three years of supervised release after his time in prison.