Man mistakenly dials 911, arriving deputies find 2 men making meth

Judges have sentenced two men to prison after law enforcement officers found them making methamphetamine at a residence in Brandon.

According to a news release, Buchanan County Sheriff's Deputies on August 2, 2016 received a 911 hang up call from a cellular phone near 3030 Daniel Avenue. When deputies arrived, they found Cody Brown making meth in an outbuilding. They also found Daniel O'Hara, who had inadvertently dialed 911 while his phone was in his pocket. O'Hara discovered the call, hung up and removed the battery from his phone to prevent a callback.

Deputies arrested O'Hara on an active warrant out of Wisconsin, and for possession of methamphetamine and zopicione. On October 4, 2016 a judge sentenced O'Hara to a 5 year prison sentence after being convicted of the possession charge.

Prosecutors later charged Brown with manufacturing methamphetamine and possession of meth precursors. A judge on May 8 sentenced Brown to 20 years in prison following his conviction.

