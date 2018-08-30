Bettendorf man out on bond after being booked for sexual exploitation of a minor

A 21-year-old man from Bettendorf is out on bond after being booked for Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

Officials say Alexander Richard Valant, of Bettendorf, was booked on four counts of Purchase/Possess Depiction of Minor in Sex Act 1st-offense and one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor - Promote Film, all felonies.

Valant was booked on Wednesday just after 5 p.m. He posted bond just under hours after being booked.

According to an affidavit from Scott County officials, the offense date took place in 2016.

We have reached out to Scott County officials for more information.