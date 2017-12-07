Man saving bunny from California fires caught on camera

A wild rabbit got a hand from an animal lover evacuating from the fast-spreading wildfires in California and the rescue was caught on camera.

You can see the man struggle to chase down the bunny by the side of Highway 1 in Ventura County, but he isn't fast enough to grab the animal before it runs into the brush.

The man, however, doesn't give up as he moves in closer and is able to snatch up his new floppy-eared friend and carry it to safety.

The Thomas fire has now burned more than 90,000 acres, officials say over 50,000 homes have been evacuated.

Firefighters say they are making progress on the fire, gaining 5% containment on the blaze.

Officials are also planning on launching 11 helicopters and two planes to help firefighters. The fire has been burning in the rugged steep terrain of Ventura County since Monday night, it is being fueled by high winds.

