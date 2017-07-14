Man seeks new trial location for Dubuque slaying case

Attorneys are seeking a new trial location for a man accused of killing a woman in Dubuque.

Court records say 21-year-old Helmon Betwell has pleaded not guilty to murder, sexual assault and burglary charges. Prosecutors say he attacked 66-year-old Nancy Krapfl on Sept. 1, 2015, as she was walking in Dubuque. His trial is set to begin Sept. 12.

Betwell's attorneys filed a motion Wednesday in Dubuque County District Court, saying the extensive media coverage of the case harms his chances of having a fair trial. The court records don't show that a hearing on the motion has been scheduled.