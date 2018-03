A man from Indiana is headed to prison on charges of sex acts with a child.

According to the Muscatine County Attorney, 38-year-old Bradley Griffin sexually touched a child under the age of 14 and tried to do it again with the same child.

Griffin pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a term not to exceed 15 years on two counts of lascivious acts with a child. He will also be on probation for the rest of his life and will be required to register as a sex offender.