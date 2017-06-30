Prison sentence for Muscatine Walmart stabbing incident

A Georgia man has been given up to 10-years in prison for an incident that took place earlier this year at Walmart on Highway 61.

Prosecutors say 22-year-old Sonny Ray Boyce of Carrollton, Georgia was sentenced after pleading guilty to theft in the first degree and willful injury causing bodily injury.

According to the prosecutor, an investigation by the Muscatine Police Department showed that Boyce had taken a wallet containing U.S. Currency from the victim during an altercation at the Muscatine Walmart. The victim received knife wounds during the struggle.

ORIGINAL 3-2-17:

Police were called to a stabbing at the Walmart on Highway 61, early Thursday morning, March 2, 2017. The call came in around 1:28 a.m..

Police tell us two people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and released later that morning.

After a criminal investigation, police arrested 22-year-old Sonny Boyce of Georgia and charged him with robbery in the first degree.

We've reached out to the Muscatine Police to find out what connection Boyce had to the stabbings. Police say both the victim of the robbery and the suspect had stab wounds from the altercation in the bathroom. There was a struggle for control of the knife.