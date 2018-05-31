Man sentenced in child sex abuse case in West Liberty

An Iowa City man has been sentenced to up to 25 years in prison after being convicted of sexually abusing a little girl.

According to the Muscatine County Attorney, 40-year-old Carlos Augusto Ramirez Lopez performed a sex act on the 9-year-old girl in West Liberty, Iowa in September of 2011. A jury convicted him of second degree sexual abuse in March, 2018.

Ramierz Lopez will be required to serve 17.5 years of the sentence before being eligible for parole. Once released, he will be on lifetime supervised release. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

