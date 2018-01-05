Man sentenced to 55 years in prison for 2013 murder of Rock Island man

After more than five hours of deliberation last October, a jury found Yolanduis McDuffie guilty of one count of first-degree murder. Now we know how long he'll spend in prison.

McDuffie was found guilty of the 2013 shooting death of Derek Jackson in Rock Island. Jackson, a tattoo artist, was found shot inside a home on 16th Avenue in December 2013. He later died at the hospital.

According to court records, on January 5, 2018, a judge sentenced McDuffie to 55 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections with three years supervised release.

McDuffie is already serving time for the death of 33-year-old James Good Jr. in Davenport. A plea deal was negotiated in that case in 2015 and McDuffie was sentenced to 10 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter.

Another man accused in the murder of Jackson had his conviction thrown out last month. The appellate court ruled that the jury could have been influenced by employees from the State's Attorney's Office while reviewing a video during deliberations. No new trial date has been set for Aaron Henderson.