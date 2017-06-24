Man shot in Burlington Saturday afternoon

One man is in the hospital after police said he was shot multiple times. According to the Burlington Police Department, officers were called to the area of Harrison and Madison Streets in Burlington around 3:50 Saturday afternoon. Authorities said the male victim was transported to Great River Medical Center for multiple gunshot woulds. The victim was later transported to University of Iowa Hospitals. The victim's condition is unknown at this time. If you have any information you're urged to contact the Burlington Police Department at 319 753-8370 or Burlington Area Crimestoppers at 319 753-6835.