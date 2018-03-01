Man shot in chest, Burlington Police investigate

Police are asking the public for information on a shooting that happened Monday night, February 26. Officers were called to the 800 block of Maple Street around 9 p.m. When they arrived, they found the victim, 27-year-old Andrew Smith, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

After further investigation, police say Smith had an altercation earlier in the evening with several people in the area. Police say that statements made by Smith and witnesses at the scene were not consistent.

Smith was taken to the hospital, where he was later released.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Burlington Police Department at 319 753-8370 or Burlington Area Crime stoppers at 319 753-6835.