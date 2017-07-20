Man shot on West 16th Street in Davenport

Police say a man was shot overnight in the 1700 block of W 16th Street. Officers were called to Genesis West Hospital around 2:53 a.m. in reference to a gunshot victim who arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle.

Police say the victim was a 19-year-old from Davenport. His injury was described as non-life threatening.

No other injuries or damage was reported. There is no word if police have identified any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

