Man shot late Sunday night in Dubuque

A man was hospitalized after a late night shooting in the 1000 block of Wilson Street. Police heard shots around 11:35 p.m. on Sunday, June 18. About the same time, a 9-1-1 call came in reporting a shooting at 1080 Wilson Street.

When police arrived, they found 26-year-old Cortez D. Robinson suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper chest. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police say his injury isn't believed to be life-threatening.

No arrest has been made and the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information should call the Dubuque Police Department at 563-589-4415 or Crime Stoppers at 800-747-0117 or 563-588-0714.

