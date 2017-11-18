Man steals $100 from a disabled woman after offering to pay for gas

Police are searching for a man who stole money from a disabled woman after offering to help pay for her gas. It happened at the Preet Mini Mart in Moline on November 10th.

Jane Judson, a 61-year-old woman with high anxiety, and trouble walking pulled up to the gas station, when a man offered to pay for her gas when he noticed she was disabled. Hudson says she gave the man $100 to give to the clerk inside, after a few minutes the man walked inside, bought several items for himself and drove away with her money.

"I'm too trusting, you know, I should have been aware of the situation," Hudson said. "I'm literally in tears thinking, there's nobody out there, that's going to do this to me at Christmas time, guess what, I was wrong."

Although she was shaken, she filed a police report, hoping no one else will go through this. "It surely doesn't make it easy, when you're 61 and should have been, aware of what's been going on," she said.

Going forward she says she won't be as trusting, a lesson for all of us. "I'm going to learn my lesson, and watch what I'm doing you know."

Anyone with information is asked to call the crime stoppers tip-line: (309) 762-9500