Man sues the Chicago Board of Education over sexual abuse claims

The Chicago Board of Education is being sued by a man claiming he was sexually abused by the head of a United Airlines mentoring program during the late 1980s and early '90s.

The unnamed man alleges Marvin Lovett was hired by the school district even though he was removed from a school for "engaging in inappropriate behavior."

The lawsuit alleges the man, now in his 30s, was pulled from his classes and taken to isolated locations around his school and sexually abused by Lovett.

A school district spokesperson declined to comment on the pending litigation.

The 38-year-old Lovett was shot and killed in April 2000 in his apartment by a teen who claimed he was an abuse victim.

Seven men in 2014 filed a lawsuit against United Continental Holdings Inc., claiming the airline failed to screen Lovett before hiring him to head the United Airlines Believers Program.