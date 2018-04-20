Man tased, arrested after found sleeping in stolen vehicle

A vehicle reported stolen in Lafayette County, Wi. was located in Apple River Ill. by a Jo Daviess County Sheriff's deputy with John Robert Rowley, 33, of Darlington Wi., sleeping in the vehicle.

While attempting to remove Rowley from the vehicle he resisted arrest until subdued by use of a taser. A Warren Police officer was treated on the scene while the deputy was treated and released at Midwest Medical Center for minor injuries.

Rowley was transported to the Jo Daviess County Jail. He is charged with two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer, two counts of aggravated resisting arrest, unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful possession of Methamphetamine, Driving while license was revoked. This incident remains under investigation.