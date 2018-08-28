Man to be arraigned on armed robbery charges in Whiteside County

Police say a 23-year-old man is awaiting arraignment in connection with an armed robbery that happened in Sterling last week.

The Sterling Police Department was able to obtain an arrest warrant for Jordan Wyatt with the help of the Whiteside County State's Attorney's Office and the Dixon Police Department.

Police say Wyatt is being charged with Armed Robbery, stemming from an incident that happened at Phillips 66 in Sterling on Monday, Aug. 20 just after 9 p.m.

According to police, Wyatt was already in custody on unrelated charges when the arrest warrant was issued by a Whiteside County judge.

Wyatt remains in custody in the Lee County Jail and will eventually be arraigned in Whiteside County Court for the armed robbery charges.