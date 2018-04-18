Man tries to rob Gamestop in Georgia with unusual masking disguise

A man in Georgia tried to rob a Gamestop wearing the plastic bag used to package bottled water.

This clever man decided to break into a Gamestop in St. Marys, Georgia on April 13.

Trying his best to disguise himself, he appears to be wearing a transparent plastic bag.

When you take a closer look, you can see that the plastic bag is, in fact, the packaging used for bottled waters.

Police actually have another video of the man walking through a different store without a plastic bag and wearing the same clothes.

The man has not yet been identified and it is unknown if anything was actually stolen from the Gamestop.