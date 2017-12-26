Police: Man vandalizes Moline church, passes out naked in basement

Police say a man broke into a church and caused thousands of dollars in damage. The incident happened over the weekend at the Christ Cathedral Church on 8th Avenue and 17th Street.

Devin Struble

Police say a man broke into the church and caused $5,000 worth of damage. Statues and even the pastor's robes were damaged.

But that's not all. The man, who is thought to have been drunk at the time, was found passed out and naked in the basement with the fire alarm going off.

Police arrested Devin Struble and charged him with burglary and criminal damage to property, both felony charges, with his bond set at $30,000.

