Man wanted out of Des Moines County arrested in South Carolina

A man wanted out of Des Moines County was arrested in South Carolina where two missing persons were also located.

Daniel Lee Cluney currently has three warrants out of Des Moines County, Iowa. Detectives contacted the Darlington County Sheriff Office in South Carolina and notified them of a tip that Cluney had moved to McBee South Carolina. The Darlington County Sheriff’s office responded to the address and arrested Daniel Cluney without incident.

Magen Clark and her 10-month-old daughter were also located at this address and had been listed as missing persons, however, were unharmed and appeared to be there voluntarily.

Cluney had warrants for burglary, felon in control firearm, and going armed with intent. Daniel Lee Cluney will be returned to Iowa and his bond is set at $37,000.