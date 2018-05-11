Man wanted out of Moline after police say he stole over $500 worth of items from Walmart

Police in Moline are asking for the public's help in identifying a man after multiple items were stolen from Walmart.

On April 11 the male subject entered Walmart in Moline, walked to the electronics department and put a Bose speaker into his car. He then went to the automotive section and selected several more items. Police say he then went to the pet department and hid the speakers under three bags of dog food.

The man then exited the store without paying for any of the items. He allegedly hid the merchandise outside in the lawn section and came back for it about 15 minutes later.

The total value of stolen items is estimated to be around $550. The suspect is facing felony charges when he is identified and caught.

If you have any information about these crimes or any person(s) involved, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip . You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $1000 and you can remain anonymous.